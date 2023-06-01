UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

UBS Group AG raised its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,981 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,142 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in R1 RCM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,598,336 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $307,566,000 after acquiring an additional 607,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in R1 RCM by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $259,229,000 after acquiring an additional 607,902 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in R1 RCM by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $189,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,991 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in R1 RCM by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in R1 RCM by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,466,749 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $82,769,000 after acquiring an additional 360,386 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.84. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

