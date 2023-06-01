UBS Group AG Purchases 318,113 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 357.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 407,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,113 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $633.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.86.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.08. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.20% and a negative net margin of 960.70%. The business had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

