UBS Group AG Raises Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,494 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NTCT opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $147,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,310 shares in the company, valued at $715,443.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.