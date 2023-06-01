UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,317,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697,623 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ambev were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623,051 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Ambev by 1,244.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,983,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Ambev by 340.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 18,558,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ambev by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,879,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,331 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Price Performance

ABEV opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.74.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.