UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Gap Up to $15.62

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.62, but opened at $16.88. UiPath shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 5,222,824 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.87.

UiPath Trading Up 8.0 %

The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $220,307.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 420,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,687. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $678,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,371,104.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,546 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $220,307.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 420,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,687. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,546 shares of company stock worth $2,531,628. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,406,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 175.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 899.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 251.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $42,215,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

