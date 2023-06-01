United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 46.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Fire Group Stock Down 2.7 %

In other news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,750.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $157,395. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $21.48 on Thursday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.49%.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Featured Articles

