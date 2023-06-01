Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 604.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.90.

Universal Display Stock Down 3.9 %

OLED opened at $147.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.44 and its 200-day moving average is $131.16. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $89.41 and a 52-week high of $157.50.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

