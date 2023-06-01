VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS:HYD opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

