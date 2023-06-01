Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 1-Year High at $269.07

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $269.07 and last traded at $266.63, with a volume of 161406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.68.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.16 and its 200-day moving average is $236.45. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

