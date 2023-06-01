Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stock Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,622,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,150,000 after acquiring an additional 494,606 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 141,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $66.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

