Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,988,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $36,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1,463.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on VECO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Veeco Instruments Stock Up 0.5 %

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

VECO stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.27.

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.