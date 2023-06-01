Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 415.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.07 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

