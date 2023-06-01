Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.19

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.19 and last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 267725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on VSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 141.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Articles

