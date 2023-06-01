Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,212 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in National Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In other National Instruments news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,944,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,944,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,974.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,352 shares of company stock worth $2,223,023. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Instruments Price Performance

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

National Instruments stock opened at $57.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.20. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NATI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

See Also

