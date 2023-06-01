Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 24,946 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in A10 Networks by 97.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in A10 Networks by 97.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the third quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 47,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $656,550.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,068.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $47,334.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,475.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 47,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $656,550.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,068.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

NYSE ATEN opened at $14.87 on Thursday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Featured Articles

