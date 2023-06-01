Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 50,628 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 139.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,628 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $712,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

GIII stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $733.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $854.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.