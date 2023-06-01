Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,762 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in UBS Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 290,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,737,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,836,000 after purchasing an additional 456,940 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 672,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,520,000 after buying an additional 36,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of UBS opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

