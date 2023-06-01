Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 38,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 138,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.9 %

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco stock opened at $31.71 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

