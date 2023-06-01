Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 41,612 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 41,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BN opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $54.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BN. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

