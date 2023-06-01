Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 130.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 498,672 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 371,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,456 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 516,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 279,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth about $8,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilltop in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hilltop in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Hilltop Stock Down 2.4 %

Hilltop stock opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.05. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $34.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

In related news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $46,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $46,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $291,542.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,438,372.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Stories

