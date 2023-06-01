Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 307.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,377 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACAD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACAD opened at $23.50 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 5,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $133,807.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James Kihara sold 5,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $133,807.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 209,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $5,312,036.73. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,811,515 shares in the company, valued at $986,200,596.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,326 shares of company stock worth $1,280,295. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.