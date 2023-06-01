Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,375 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). The firm had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.06%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.19.

SL Green Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.