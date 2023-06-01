Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 145,747 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 284.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,747 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

About Apartment Investment and Management

AIV stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

(Get Rating)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.