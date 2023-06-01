Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 173,727 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 1,493.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,727 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alector were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Alector in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alector in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Alector in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.79. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 57.31% and a negative net margin of 107.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 15,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $94,456.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,302,497. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

