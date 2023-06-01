Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 21,919 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 154.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in National Bank by 145.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in National Bank by 2,677.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Bank by 27.9% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in National Bank by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in National Bank by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBHC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

National Bank Trading Down 3.9 %

NBHC stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.51.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $109.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.49 million. National Bank had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

