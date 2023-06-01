Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,515 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 290.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CACC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 2.9 %

In other news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total value of $225,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,231,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACC opened at $445.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a current ratio of 17.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $447.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.47. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $358.00 and a 52 week high of $617.44.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.27 by ($2.56). The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.12 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

