Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,629 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MDRX shares. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Veradigm Stock Performance

Veradigm Profile

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. Veradigm Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Further Reading

