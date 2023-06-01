Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,750 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1,549.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $519.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.23.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 74.30% and a negative net margin of 14,363.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IGMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $33,114.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,789 shares in the company, valued at $539,217.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,962 shares of company stock valued at $60,394 in the last 90 days. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

