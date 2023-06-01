Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 37,327 Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,898,000 after buying an additional 258,946 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

