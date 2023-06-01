Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 68,443 Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,443 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 85.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 222.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $431,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $271,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $431,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of RELL stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $234.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

Richardson Electronics Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

