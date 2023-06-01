Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 268.12 and a beta of 0.76. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.87.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 45.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

