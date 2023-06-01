Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,463 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,496,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,887,000 after purchasing an additional 65,736 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,673,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,594,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,677,000 after buying an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,930,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.81 per share, with a total value of $49,580.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,360 shares in the company, valued at $916,311.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ZD stock opened at $59.04 on Thursday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZD. Wedbush dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

