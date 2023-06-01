Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,388 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,512,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,356,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.64. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Merritt Lane III purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $169,339. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

