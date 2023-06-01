Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,672 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMTL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $11.48 on Thursday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.95 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.