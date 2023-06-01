Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,749 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $1,103,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 862,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,024,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,725,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,653,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $1,103,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 862,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,024,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 352,000 shares of company stock worth $7,418,570 over the last ninety days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LPG opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $932.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $25.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.24%.

Dorian LPG Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.