Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 481.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,792 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Herbalife by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Herbalife by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Herbalife by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Herbalife by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLF shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Herbalife from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Herbalife in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife

Herbalife Stock Performance

In related news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani purchased 23,500 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,529 shares in the company, valued at $485,477.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. Herbalife Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Herbalife

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.