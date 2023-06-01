Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) by 232.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,603 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Price Performance

SIGA opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.83. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $26.99.

SIGA Technologies Announces Dividend

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

