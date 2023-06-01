Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 199.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Avid Technology by 309.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVID opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.21. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Avid Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.