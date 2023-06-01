Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,361 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth about $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth about $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth about $246,000. 13.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Shares of NTES opened at $85.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

