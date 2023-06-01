Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VVV. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,806,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $28,604,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 191.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,617,000 after acquiring an additional 820,074 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth $9,865,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 48.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 328,241 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valvoline Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th.

NYSE VVV opened at $38.50 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Featured Stories

