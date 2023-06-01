Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 410.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,121 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 696,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 408,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $6,718,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 265,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,889,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,289,000 after buying an additional 174,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.94. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 45.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.67%.

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,683.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,200 shares of company stock valued at $358,348 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

