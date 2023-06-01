Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.38. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.