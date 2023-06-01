Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $15,324,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 536,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,509,000 after buying an additional 127,420 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 10.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,957,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,762,000 after buying an additional 87,051 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of ONTO opened at $107.42 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $112.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average of $81.84.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $74,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,283 shares of company stock worth $727,969 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

