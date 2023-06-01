Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,381 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVLG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 71.1% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, EVP Joey B. Hogan sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $81,687.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,049.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $493.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

