Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 48,640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,005,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,301,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,647,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,388,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,759,000 after buying an additional 25,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 595,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 181,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:KE opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $28.18.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $484.70 million for the quarter.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

