Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 220,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Software were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 267.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

American Software stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.02 million, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75.

In other news, President H Allan Dow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 97,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 17,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $240,731.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President H Allan Dow sold 15,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 97,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,877 shares of company stock worth $1,478,563. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

