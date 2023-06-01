Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGP. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $164.65 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $180.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EastGroup Properties news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Featured Articles

