Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691,033 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 97.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 10.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE ZWS opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 73.69%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.