Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 235.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 73,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 51,623 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Primoris Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,474,000 after buying an additional 86,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 141.1% during the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 275,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 161,535 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $273,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $409,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Primoris Services Trading Down 3.3 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRIM shares. StockNews.com cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $26.77 on Thursday. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.