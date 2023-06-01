Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Albany International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Albany International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $84.93 on Thursday. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIN. StockNews.com began coverage on Albany International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

